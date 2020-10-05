EX.CO Launches Journey for Personalized Product Matching

EX.CO today launched Journey, a decision tree-style content experience on its interactive content creation suite.

Journey can adapt to users' responses for content personalization. Using smart technology, Journey helps companies open dialogue with consumers, match them with the right product offerings in real time while they are engaged and interested, and gain first-hand insights for comprehensive consumer profiles, audience segmentation, and retargeting.

With Journey, each question presented to the user changes based on previous responses, creating personalized and scalable "choose-your-own-adventure" experience and matching specific results, such as product recommendations.

Sky TV partnered with EX.CO for a recent Netflix campaign in which it used the Journey feature to pair users with specific TV shows based on their responses to questions about their days. The content stood out to target audiences, resulting in a Nielsen Brand Uplift score of 1120 percent vs. the average 10.2 percent for entertainment campaigns, a click-through rate of 9 percent (well above the industry recognized benchmark of 1 percent), and a completion rate of 84.3 percent.

"EX.CO was chosen as a partner for the Sky and Netflix summer campaign to help drive engagement with our target audience, in a tone of voice and format that resonated with them. We were thrilled that the unique nature of Journey and the EX.CO Platform allowed us to interact with our audience in a totally new, hyper-personalized way and ultimately shed light on what our audience wanted to enjoy," said Roshni Tulsiani, senior media and marketing manager at Sky TV, in a statement. "We are beyond delighted at the amazing results EX.CO has driven for us, which have surpassed all benchmarks." "Companies around the world are turning to EX.CO to create effective content that grabs digitally savvy audiences' attention," said Tom Pachys, CEO and founder of EX.CO, in a statement. "All of the tools on The EX.CO Platform, including Journey, help businesses differentiate themselves, engage with their customers while learning about their preferences, and ultimately drive sales."

Journey is embeddable on owned digital assets, including websites, apps, or landing pages. Call-to-action buttons and lead forms can be automatically integrated into Journey experiences.