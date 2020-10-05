Genpact Acquires Something Digital

Genpact, a digital transformation professional services firm, has expanded its Rightpoint line with the acquisition of Something Digital, a commerce, digital marketing, user experience, and design solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Something Digital expands on Genpact's acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019, which consolidated its TandemSeven experience business into the Rightpoint brand.

"The shift from offline to online is impacting companies across every industry in a variety of ways, large and small," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader of enterprise services, at Genpact, in a statement. "Bringing together Rightpoint's tremendous experience expertise with Something Digital's commerce resources creates a step change in our ability to help clients connect their enterprise front to back to finally be able to solve for experience-led, end-to-end digital commerce." "The experience economy rewards organizations that can connect people, process, and technology effectively to deliver the right experience at the right time, and it leaves behind those that cannot. Only by connecting front-end commerce to back-end processes can organizations create the customer experience that consumers increasingly demand," said Ross Freedman, CEO of Rightpoint, in a statement. "This acquisition reinforces our ability to help our clients create competitive advantage, with an end-to-end digital commerce offering that puts customer experience front and center." "Something Digital and Rightpoint share a commitment to creating the best commerce experiences possible. Bringing our teams together will increase our collective ability to design winning solutions that drive revenue growth for our clients," said Greg Steinberg, principal and founder of Something Digital, in a statement. "We look forward to bringing clients the benefits of our expanded capabilities."

Through this acquisition, Rightpoint will jMagento Commerce, which powers Adobe Commerce Cloud. Something Digital will bring its Adobe capabilities to Rightpoint's existing commerce team, making Rightpoint a Gold-level Adobe Solution Partner.