360insights Acquires CR Worldwide
360insights has acquired CR Worldwide, a sales incentive solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition increases 360insights' capabilities, including point-based loyalty solutions and multi-language solutions. These tools will be integrated into 360insights' Channel Success Platform, which includes channel data management, closed-loop reporting, through-channel marketing automation, and partner relationship marketing.
"CR Worldwide has built a reputation of excellence, a team of experienced and savvy professionals, and a suite of products and services that have helped some of the world's largest brands achieve sales success," said Jason Atkins, founder and CEO of 360insights, in a statement. "Their mission and vision aligns well with 360insights', which is why we're thrilled to welcome their people and capabilities to our growing team."
"Our people and technology have established CR Worldwide as a successful incentive and engagement solution provider. I look forward to being able to offer our clients more services as we join forces with 360insights," David Gould, CEO of CR Worldwide, who will lead 360insights in the European market, said in a statement.
