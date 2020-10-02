PagerDuty Completes Acquisition of Rundeck

PagerDuty has completed its acquisition of Rundeck, a provider of development operations automation, for roughly $100 million.

Rundeck gives engineering, IT, customer service, and security teams a self-service way to run automated workflows to prevent, diagnose, and resolve incidents.

"We now depend on digital services to live, learn, work, and connect, causing a fundamental shift for every business, with digital transformation initiatives accelerating to meet business and customer demands. This puts immense pressure on the teams responsible for the online customer experience," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty, in a statement. "Since March alone, there's been a 40 percent increase in incidents across the board, and digital teams are working an extra 10-15 hours per week firefighting. Rundeck combined with PagerDuty can now automate the entire incident response lifecycle, reducing costs, saving time, and optimizing customer experiences and revenue."