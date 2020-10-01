SAP to Acquire Emarsys

SAP will acquire Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider, adding to its Customer Experience portfolio to deliver hyperpersonalized, omnichannel engagements in real time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Adding the Emarsys customer engagement platform to our leading SAP S/4HANA and Experience Management technology from SAP and Qualtrics opens up new possibilities for our customers that are unique in the market," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, in a statement. "The success of brands worldwide depends today on their ability to offer a compelling customer journey and to cater to the individual expectations of customers. To meet these expectations, front-office data must be integrated with back-office capabilities and with individual customer feedback. Once the transaction closes, SAP will enable brands to connect every part of their business to the customer, including experience data. We will deliver a portfolio for a commerce anywhere strategy allowing for hyperpersonalized digital commerce experiences across all channels at any time."

Emarsys is a fully integrated cloud-based marketing platform for customer interactions across email, mobile, social, SMS, and the web at scale.