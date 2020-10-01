SAP to Acquire Emarsys
SAP will acquire Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider, adding to its Customer Experience portfolio to deliver hyperpersonalized, omnichannel engagements in real time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Adding the Emarsys customer engagement platform to our leading SAP S/4HANA and Experience Management technology from SAP and Qualtrics opens up new possibilities for our customers that are unique in the market," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, in a statement. "The success of brands worldwide depends today on their ability to offer a compelling customer journey and to cater to the individual expectations of customers. To meet these expectations, front-office data must be integrated with back-office capabilities and with individual customer feedback. Once the transaction closes, SAP will enable brands to connect every part of their business to the customer, including experience data. We will deliver a portfolio for a commerce anywhere strategy allowing for hyperpersonalized digital commerce experiences across all channels at any time."
Emarsys is a fully integrated cloud-based marketing platform for customer interactions across email, mobile, social, SMS, and the web at scale.
"Customer engagement technology has evolved tremendously over the past decade, and in that time, Emarsys has emerged as a world-class platform that truly enables personalized, one-to-one digital interactions between brands and customers across all channels," said Bob Stutz, president of SAP Customer Experience, in a statement. "With Emarsys technology, SAP Customer Experience solutions can link commerce signals with the back office and activate the preferred channel of the customer with a relevant and consistently personalized message, allowing customers the freedom to choose their own engagement."
"Emarsys has a rich tradition of innovation in digital marketing," said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emarsys, in a statement. "Joining forces with SAP, a leading global brand with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in customer experience, is an exciting next step in our evolution. We're confident that, once we have regulatory approval, our customers and partners will quickly benefit from synergies between the Emarsys platform and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio."
"Success in today's market relies on brands delivering personalized experiences powered by a holistic view of each consumer that connects digital engagement data with supply chain data in real time," said Hagai Hartman, founder and chief innovation officer of Emarsys, in a statement. "Together Emarsys and SAP can create a new paradigm for digital commerce focused on the consumer."