Digideck and OptifiNow Partner for Sales Enablement
OptifiNow, a provider of CRM and marketing automation solutions, is partnering with cloud-based presentation platform provider Digideck to enable users of OptifiNow to send personalized and dynamic presentations to prospects and customers.
Digideck uses video, animations, and dynamic personalization to communicate with prospects, customers, and partners through micro-targeted websites with detailed statistics on viewers
"Digideck re-imagines the selling process," said Anne McCullough, its vice president of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "Our presentations tell a powerful story that is custom-made for each recipient. Partnering with OptifiNow made perfect sense because it enhances the existing sales technology stack with a unique and interactive way to share information. We are excited about this partnership."
OptifiNow's CRM and marketing automation platform helps salespeople generate leads and close deals.Through the partnership with Digideck, salespeople can show and tell using an interactive online presentation that leverages CRM data to customize and personalize content.
"We're happy to partner with Digideck because of the synergy it adds to our platform," said John McGee, founder and CEO of OptifiNow, in a statement. "For many of our clients, presentations are vital to the sales process. Digideck modernizes the traditional slide deck by moving it to the cloud and personalizing each presentation so that it feels like a one-on-one conversation. Our partnership makes it easier for salespeople to send Digideck presentations and stand out from the crowd."
Related Articles
OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive
30 Apr 2020
Integration provides an integrated call center for mortgage lenders.
OptifiNow Integrates with CRS' Credit Reports and Data Verification
14 May 2020
CRS' credit reports, public records, and other verification products are integrated into OptifiNow's sales and marketing automation platform.