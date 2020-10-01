Digideck and OptifiNow Partner for Sales Enablement

OptifiNow, a provider of CRM and marketing automation solutions, is partnering with cloud-based presentation platform provider Digideck to enable users of OptifiNow to send personalized and dynamic presentations to prospects and customers.

Digideck uses video, animations, and dynamic personalization to communicate with prospects, customers, and partners through micro-targeted websites with detailed statistics on viewers

"Digideck re-imagines the selling process," said Anne McCullough, its vice president of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "Our presentations tell a powerful story that is custom-made for each recipient. Partnering with OptifiNow made perfect sense because it enhances the existing sales technology stack with a unique and interactive way to share information. We are excited about this partnership."

OptifiNow's CRM and marketing automation platform helps salespeople generate leads and close deals.Through the partnership with Digideck, salespeople can show and tell using an interactive online presentation that leverages CRM data to customize and personalize content.