Act-On Launches Automated Journey Builder

Act-On Software, a growth marketing platform provider, today launched Automated Journey Builder to help marketers map out customer journeys in minutes and identify strategies that are working in real-time.

"Top-performing companies realize the importance of prioritizing holistic customer experiences from initial contact to sale to the first time use of their product. Historically, managing this customer journey proved cumbersome," said Aaron Johnson, chief product officer at Act-On, in a statement. "Our Automated Journey Builder delivers visibility across the full customer lifecycle with an easy-to-use yet powerful UX. Ultimately, this helps marketers drive ROI and deliver more value faster."

Act-On customer REV Group says the updates not only provide a valuable bird's eye view of each individual customer journey but a much more streamlined user experience.