Sprinklr Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has joined the Adobe Exchange partner program, which includes integrations with Adobe Analytics,Adobe Experience Manager, and Marketo Engage. Adobe customers can now use Sprinklr to understand the business impact of their campaigns across social media and messaging channels.

The integrations will allow joint users to do the following:

Consolidate assets across marketing and customer care. Digital assets from Adobe Experience Manager can be located, edited, saved, reviewed, and published directly from Sprinklr's asset manager.

Ensure governance and compliance for creative content. Adobe users can ensure creative assets published from Sprinklr are properly reviewed and approved before publishing across digital channels.

Map business results to digital campaigns. By integrating Adobe Analytics and Sprinklr, companies can consolidate social media data with web data.

Use Marketo Engage to identify potential customers and bring this data into Sprinklr to create targeted audiences for advertising and engagement.