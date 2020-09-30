Sprinklr Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program
Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has joined the Adobe Exchange partner program, which includes integrations with Adobe Analytics,Adobe Experience Manager, and Marketo Engage. Adobe customers can now use Sprinklr to understand the business impact of their campaigns across social media and messaging channels.
The integrations will allow joint users to do the following:
- Consolidate assets across marketing and customer care. Digital assets from Adobe Experience Manager can be located, edited, saved, reviewed, and published directly from Sprinklr's asset manager.
- Ensure governance and compliance for creative content. Adobe users can ensure creative assets published from Sprinklr are properly reviewed and approved before publishing across digital channels.
- Map business results to digital campaigns. By integrating Adobe Analytics and Sprinklr, companies can consolidate social media data with web data.
- Use Marketo Engage to identify potential customers and bring this data into Sprinklr to create targeted audiences for advertising and engagement.
"Combining customer insights and creative content from Adobe and Sprinklr give brands a clear understanding of how to engage with potential customers in the most effective way possible, at the right time," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "Now, digital marketers will be able to easily and quickly measure the impact of social marketing and advertising throughout the customer journey."
"The Adobe and Sprinklr partnership creates one customer view for marketing to deliver personalized content and support on the most relevant modern channels, and, most important, achieve their greatest ROI, said Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, in a statement.
"Sprinklr and Adobe both share a focus on helping brands put customers at the heart of every decision," said Ryan Murden, head of business development for Experience Cloud Partnerships at Adobe, in a statement. "This collaboration empowers companies to connect valuable social data to ROI, create efficient, data-driven marketing strategies, and, ultimately, drive more value for their customers."