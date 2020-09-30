Forrester Launches Touchless Version of FeedbackNow

Forrester today unveiled the touchless version of FeedbackNow, a real-time customer experience (CX) data collection solution at the point of experience to ensure the safety of customers and employees a s businesses reopen and travel becomes normal again. The contactless solution will help firms collect authentic and unbiased feedback sentiment to remediate issues before they escalate.

FeedbackNow allows businesses to collect feedback at the point of experience through its antimicrobial, ouchless smiley boxes.