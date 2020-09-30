Forrester Launches Touchless Version of FeedbackNow
Forrester today unveiled the touchless version of FeedbackNow, a real-time customer experience (CX) data collection solution at the point of experience to ensure the safety of customers and employees a s businesses reopen and travel becomes normal again. The contactless solution will help firms collect authentic and unbiased feedback sentiment to remediate issues before they escalate.
FeedbackNow allows businesses to collect feedback at the point of experience through its antimicrobial, ouchless smiley boxes.
"To survive and succeed in the current environment, industries like retail, travel, and healthcare need to ompletely rehaul and redesign customer experiences," said Steven Peltzman, Forrester's chief business technology officer, in a statement. "Collecting feedback data and responding to customers' needs in real time is crucial to making them feel safe and putting them at ease. The touchless version of FeedbackNow will enable businesses to be more responsive and make customer safety a priority in this new normal.