PFL Introduces Preferred Address Capture

PFL, a provider of tactile marketing automation, today released Preferred Address Capture to capture remote prospects' addresses and engage them.

With Preferred Address Capture, companies can automatically deliver mail to preferred addresses. Preferred Address Capture compliments PFL's inventory of intent-driven marketing technology solutions, including Tactile Marketing Automation, SwagIQ, and the Personal Marketing Center.

"Winning marketing teams use intent data to inform the content and timing of their direct mail," said Nick Runyon, chief marketing officer at PFL, in a statement. "When many workers moved home, it was hard for marketers to deliver timely and relevant direct mail experiences to the right location. PFL's Preferred Address Solution streamlines the address capture process while going beyond an unbranded form fill. We are happy to provide our customers with a solution that sets the stage for a remarkable brand experience."

Preferred Address Capture can display gift and collateral options, capture address information, book meetings, and automate package fulfillment. After driving contacts to a Preferred Address Capture landing page, they fill out a form automatically triggering the company-specific next step. The landing page is customizable as are the display gift or collateral choices. Users can also add calendar functionality for direct-booking. More next-step options include validation requests, sales representative notifications, confirmation emails, calendar invites, fulfillment automation, and triggered MAP or CRM automations. Additionally, organizations can gather supplementary prospect data to inform customizable content and direct mail.