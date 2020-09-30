Cloudflare Launches Web Analytics
Cloudflare has launched Cloudflare Web Analytics, giving site owners insight into key traffic metrics at the edge. This data helps site owners understand how people find their websites, which devices they are using, and what they do once they get to the sites.
Now site owners have control over their site data, eliminating the need for third-party scripts that can track their users and help retarget them with advertising. When combined with Cloudflare's Bot Management tool, automated bot traffic that could skew analytics is also filtered out.
"Website owners deserve access to analytics that are transparent and accurate, and that don't force them to pay with their users' privacy," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, in a statement. "With Cloudflare Web Analytics, website owners can help protect their visitors' privacy and focus on what really matters–clean, simple metrics to understand how their site is performing. We believe this is an important step in helping to build a better and more private Internet for everyone, not just Cloudflare customers."