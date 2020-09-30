Cloudflare Launches Web Analytics

Cloudflare has launched Cloudflare Web Analytics, giving site owners insight into key traffic metrics at the edge. This data helps site owners understand how people find their websites, which devices they are using, and what they do once they get to the sites.

Now site owners have control over their site data, eliminating the need for third-party scripts that can track their users and help retarget them with advertising. When combined with Cloudflare's Bot Management tool, automated bot traffic that could skew analytics is also filtered out.