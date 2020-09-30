Lead Liaison Launches Website Visitor Converter

Lead Liaison, a provider of sales and marketing automation solutions, has added Website Visitor Converter, a free lead generation tool available as a downloadable WordPress plugin.

The solution can be used to gate valuable website content. Interested website visitors can provide their email addresses to access the content. Email addresses can be verified for authenticity prior to accessing the content.

Alternatively, content can be gated by a pass code that can be handed out ahead of time and used to unlock access. The solution can also integrate with Lead Liaison's sales and marketing automation platform. When visitors provide their contact information, they can be added into an automated workflow or drip campaign.