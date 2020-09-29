Mitto Extends A2P Messaging Support to Major Chat Apps

Mitto, a provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, now supports application-to-person (A2P) messaging via all major chat apps.

"Mitto's expanded A2P business messaging support for chat apps will give our clients the ability to connect with global consumers where they're already at: on their phones, on their preferred chat apps," said Sandro Stupar, director of product management at Mitto, in a statement. "Across the world, consumers are demanding more from the brands with which they engage, and this extends into how and where they communicate. At Mitto, we work with our customers to identify how to best reach their target customers and we ensure quality delivery over the best channel. Chat apps represent massive opportunities for brands to organically drive positive customer experiences."