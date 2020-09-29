Pega Introduces Value Finder

Pegasystems today introduced Value Finder, which uses artificial intelligence to help companies engage their most underserved customers with messages and offers designed for their specific needs.

Part of the Pega Customer Decision Hub, Value Finder does the following:

Identify underserved customers by analyzing customer databases to uncover potentially valuable but consistently underserved customers who typically aren't targeted within standard marketing campaigns because they don't qualify under standard engagement policies;

Fill engagement gaps by inspecting the customer strategy to find opportunities to improve engagement with those customers;

Simplify approvals across teams leveraging the integrated 1:1 Operations Manager; and

Optimize strategies before implementation with simulated what-if scenarios to understand how those strategies will perform in market and how they will work within the entire engagement mix.