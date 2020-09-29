Pega Introduces Value Finder
Pegasystems today introduced Value Finder, which uses artificial intelligence to help companies engage their most underserved customers with messages and offers designed for their specific needs.
Part of the Pega Customer Decision Hub, Value Finder does the following:
- Identify underserved customers by analyzing customer databases to uncover potentially valuable but consistently underserved customers who typically aren't targeted within standard marketing campaigns because they don't qualify under standard engagement policies;
- Fill engagement gaps by inspecting the customer strategy to find opportunities to improve engagement with those customers;
- Simplify approvals across teams leveraging the integrated 1:1 Operations Manager; and
- Optimize strategies before implementation with simulated what-if scenarios to understand how those strategies will perform in market and how they will work within the entire engagement mix.
"Marketers and customer experience professionals talk a lot about one-to-one engagement, but in practice, they're usually forced down the path of least resistance," said Rob Walker, vice president of decisioning and analytics at Pegasystems, in a statement. "It's much easier to shoehorn customers into existing campaigns than to ensure there's relevant content for every individual. With Value Finder, Pega has removed another barrier on the path to one-to-one engagement by making it easier for organizations to identify and remove the gaps in their engagement programs. Now they can nurture all their customers with the most relevant messages and offers."