Adobe Releases Developer Tools at Adobe Developers Live

Adobe today introduced several Adobe Experience Cloud initiatives to help developers build, extend, and engage with Adobe customer experience apps.

The new products, announced at the Adobe Developers Live virtual event, include Project Firefly, an open-source framework for building custom apps; Adobe Experience Platform Web and Mobile SDKs for data collection; and React Spectrum, an open-source collection of libraries and tools for building adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Through Project Firefly, companies that want a customized view of sales data can build a Firefly app that leverages data from Adobe Analytics and design an aggregated dashboard so they can understand real-time sales performance, explained Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce product and platform for Adobe's Experience Busines, in a blog post.

The Adobe Experience Platform Web and Mobile SDKs enable companies to stitch together data from across the enterprise and stream it to first-or third-party destinations in seconds, Woosley said. Through Adobe Experience Platform Launch Server Side, developers can leverage the Web and Mobile SDKs and world-wide data collection network to move work previously done on the browser or mobile device to the server. Adobe Experience Platform also provides data governance tools to help brands respect user data.

With React Spectrum, developers have access to three libraries (React Spectrum, React Aria, and React Stately) to help them build customer web applications.

Adobe is also launching an organization within its Digital Experience business that unifies developer experience across Adobe Experience Cloud. The new developer organization aims to help grow, cultivate, and lay the foundation for developers to extend and customize on Adobe applications.