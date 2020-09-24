Frameplay Integrates with Magnite for In-Game Advertising
Frameplay, an in-game advertising software provider, has integrated with Magnite, a provider of independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platforms, to enable advertisers to buy intrinsic in-game advertising programmatically.
Frameplay's software enables advertisers to place their creative content within video games' native environments.
"When implemented correctly, ads can become part of the game and as an industry, we should create a positive experience that players look forward to," said Jonathon Troughton, CEO and co-founder of Frameplay, in a statement. "The better the experience is, the more game developers gain, resulting in more impressions and greater revenue. In order to grow the in-game advertising marketplace correctly, we need to ensure the technology that delivers the advertisements inside the game does not disrupt the performance of the game or the experience for the gamer. I am incredibly proud of our combined efforts to envision and act upon the work needed to get this right."
"By layering programmatic into Frameplay's innovative ad offering, buyers can more easily and efficiently reach highly engaged gaming audiences in a way that is complementary to the in-game experience," said Tom Kershaw, chief technology officer at Magnite, in a statement. "Across every screen and format it is imperative that the ad experience is respectful of the user experience and we're pleased to partner with Frameplay because that understanding is built into their technology."