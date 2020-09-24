Airship Acquires ReplyBuy

Customer engagement company Airshiphas acquired ReplyBuy, a company that provides fully integrated solutions for payments over SMS. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This move extends Airship's platform beyond customer engagement to directly enable commerce and power one-to-one customer conversations via two-way SMS. In addition, Airship plans to extend ReplyBuy's technology to provide turnkey commerce and payments solutions across more marketing channels, messaging platforms, and industry verticals.

The acquisition will provide companies of all sizes a single platform to create, manage, and optimize cross-channel customer interactions. Airship's real-time mobile data, predictive artificial intelligence, and unified approach to customer journeys helps companies ensure relevant messaging at the optimal time on customers’ preferred channels across app and web notifications, SMS, email, mobile wallets, and more. Subsequent digital actions customers take, now including purchases and conversations over SMS, provide rich user-level insight for journey optimization as well as data enrichment of other business systems.

"For over a decade, Airship has been the driving force in helping many of the world's largest and most disruptive brands succeed in digital transformation, and the acquisition of ReplyBuy opens up an exciting new chapter,"said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "With ReplyBuy, we will provide an additional way for customers to increase their revenue and deepen customer relationships with one-to-one conversations."

Airship will continue to sell and support ReplyBuy's solutions and enrich the Airship Customer Engagement Platform with new commerce and conversational capabilities.