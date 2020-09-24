Intuit Launches QuickBooks Commerce
Intuit has launched QuickBooks Commerce, a business management platform to help small businesses attract and sell to new customers across multiple channels.
QuickBooks Commerce allows small businesses to access multiple sales channels, integrate existing ones, manage orders and fulfillment, sync inventory across online and offline channels, avoid stockouts, and get profitability insights.
"Attracting and managing customers across multiple sales touchpoints is vital to small business survival, especially now," said Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of QuickBooks, in a statement. "Meeting customers where they are is the new expectation, but small businesses are not set up or resourced to manage this complexity effectively. QuickBooks Commerce helps small businesses grow by helping them sell across more channels while reducing the time they spend on operations."
QuickBooks Commerce is an open platform, so small businesses can integrate existing channels while expanding to new ones and have it all managed within QuickBooks. QuickBooks Commerce connects with marketplaces, websites and sales system providers. E-commerce partners will cover a wide range of online and in-person sales options, including collaborations with Amazon, ShopKeep, and Squarespace.
QuickBooks Commerce will make it easier for sellers on Amazon's store. Sellers using Amazon's fulfillment capabilities to sell in the Amazon store or on other e-commerce websites can use QuickBooks to manage their cross-channel sales.
"The small and medium businesses that sell in our store are incredibly important to Amazon and our customers, and we're on track this year to invest $18 billion in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to help them succeed," said Abhi Tiwari, director of multichannel fulfillment at Amazon, in a statement. "We welcome efforts from companies like Intuit that give selling partners using multichannel fulfillment even more options to grow their businesses on and off Amazon."
"ShopKeep is a cloud-connected point-of-sale and commerce platform that empowers independent merchants to thrive in the modern economy by providing them with the tools to intelligently manage and grow their businesses," said Michael DeSimone, CEO of ShopKeep, in a statement. "Especially today, our customers must be in a position to serve their customers wherever and however they wish to engage: in store, online, and via third-party retail marketplaces and online ordering services. Partnering with QuickBooks Commerce enables our customers to easily manage and consolidate order management and fulfillment across all of these channels."
"Squarespace is an all-in-one website and e-commerce platform for anyone to build a standout brand and sell online," said Natalie Gibralter, vice president of commerce at Squarespace, in a statement. "Our partnership will allow businesses selling across multiple channels to quickly set up a premium e-commerce website that is fully integrated with QuickBooks Commerce, providing an easy way to manage complexities in a single centralized interface."