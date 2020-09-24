Intuit Launches QuickBooks Commerce

Intuit has launched QuickBooks Commerce, a business management platform to help small businesses attract and sell to new customers across multiple channels.

QuickBooks Commerce allows small businesses to access multiple sales channels, integrate existing ones, manage orders and fulfillment, sync inventory across online and offline channels, avoid stockouts, and get profitability insights.

"Attracting and managing customers across multiple sales touchpoints is vital to small business survival, especially now," said Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of QuickBooks, in a statement. "Meeting customers where they are is the new expectation, but small businesses are not set up or resourced to manage this complexity effectively. QuickBooks Commerce helps small businesses grow by helping them sell across more channels while reducing the time they spend on operations."

QuickBooks Commerce is an open platform, so small businesses can integrate existing channels while expanding to new ones and have it all managed within QuickBooks. QuickBooks Commerce connects with marketplaces, websites and sales system providers. E-commerce partners will cover a wide range of online and in-person sales options, including collaborations with Amazon, ShopKeep, and Squarespace.

QuickBooks Commerce will make it easier for sellers on Amazon's store. Sellers using Amazon's fulfillment capabilities to sell in the Amazon store or on other e-commerce websites can use QuickBooks to manage their cross-channel sales.