Vision Critical Rebrands as Alida

Vision Critical, a customer insights solution provider, has changed its name to Alida.

Alida has been on an aggressive growth path this year, with a new executive leadership team, including SAP veteran Ross Wainwright as CEO.

"The [customer experience management] space today is crowded with vendors that offer transactional functions that don't lead to real business value," Wainwright said in a statement. "It's not just about driving products and services, it's about creating an actionable experience for customers, employees, and partners that drives loyalty. Our new brand stays true to our company values while personifying where we believe the future to be.

"With a recent $20 million investment from Vistara Capital Partners, we expedited our ambitious growth strategy and are poised to achieve our mission of helping businesses make decisions with their customers, not for them," Wainwright continued.