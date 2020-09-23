LivePerson Launches Performance Optimizer

LivePerson, a conversational artificial intelligence technology provider, today launched Performance Optimizer to help companies measure and manage their conversational operations.

Performance Optimizer helps companies do the following in one self-service dashboard:

Measure critical key performance indicators (KPIs) for conversational experiences;

Assess performance and provide actionable insights;

Track conversational performance against internal targets and industry benchmarks; and

Deliver executive reporting data with recommendations for improvement.

Performance Optimizer leverages LivePerson's 4E Framework, a unique methodology that works with the following data:

Efficiency: How are resources being applied to meet customer needs?

Effectiveness: How well are consumer intents being fulfilled?

Effort: How well is friction, such as repetition and wait times, being addressed?

Emotion: How do customers feel about interactions during and after their experience?

"Drawing on our uniquely deep data moat and years of experience measuring and improving conversational performance, we created the 4Es to help contact center leaders more effectively design and optimize resource utilization, training, and bots and automation," said Melanie Longdon, senior vice president of transformation at LivePerson, in a statement. "By understanding and delivering on a simple framework like the 4Es, brands can create and improve the high-impact consumer experiences that drive loyalty."

Performance Optimizer is part of LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform. It works with Conversational Cloud's Intent Manager, which helps companies understand what consumers want then take action to respond, and Conversation Builder, which empowers even nontechnical users to automate conversations at scale.

"Just as we at LivePerson have analyzed our decades of conversational data to build and optimize our AI, brands that understand and use their conversational data to the fullest will be best positioned to deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "Performance Optimizer takes the guesswork out of contact center management and serves up everything you need to know to benchmark, measure, and improve, all in a simple-to-understand, self-service dashboard anyone can use."