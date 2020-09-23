Casted Integrates with HubSpot, Drift, and WordPress

Casted, providers of a content marketing platform for podcasts, has integrated with HubSpot, WordPress and Drift.

"Podcasts offer B2B brands an incredible opportunity to connect with their audiences. Casted is here to support the marketing teams behind those shows and we couldn't be more excited to announce integrations with these incredible partners," said Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO of Casted, in a statement. "Together with HubSpot, Drift, and WordPress, Casted is empowering B2B marketing teams to further engage their audiences by tapping into the gold mine of expert-driven content within their podcasts, provide access to their teammates and agency partners, amplify it across other channels, and attribute it to the impact it’s making on the brand and the business."

Through the combined capabilities of Casted and HubSpot, podcast activity lives directly in CRM feeds, giving marketers insight into customers' buying behaviors and the ability to identify podcast listeners to better understand their audiences.

Drift users can now live chat with companies directly from their branded podcast pages. With access to customers' episode histories from the Casted platform, the Drift chatbot empowers marketers to engage with customers in real time to answer questions or discuss ideas based on episodes for which they've engaged.

Casted's WordPress plug-in provides complete access to show content so marketers can extract embedded episodes or include block quotes from the Casted platform directly into marketing content.