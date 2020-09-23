Terminus Enhances Engagement Hub

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, has added capabilities in the Terminus Engagement Hub to better connect buying teams with target audiences. It now features a mobile app, enhanced household IP identification, and next-generation ad retargeting.

The Terminus Mobile App, available for Apple iOS and Android, allows users to drive real-time conversations with target accounts and leads from anywhere. The expanded visitor ID connects email domains to household IPs, resulting in improved coverage for visitor ID lookups and increasing match rates by more than 40 percent for prospects working remotely. Added job function and audience exclusions help users uncover insights for new accounts engaging on websites, whileexcluding non-relevant businesses and/or job functions. And with the Google and Adobe integrations, users can send Terminus account name and firmographics data directly into Google or Adobe analytics tools and segment traffic to measure impact by geography, behavior, company size, and more.