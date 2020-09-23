Dropbox Launches Creative Tools Add-Ons
Today, Dropbox announced the Creative Tools Add-On to help media professionals simplify creative workflows with simplified file viewing, remote collaboration, and flexible workflow management.
With these add-ons, users can do the following:
- Preview and share large files up to 150 gigabytes without downloading;
- Send large files (up to 250 gigabytes) to anyone;
- Convert and download large files into smaller sizes;
- Review video and audio and aggregate feedback with frame-based commenting alongside files;
- Configure tracks, view, listen to, or enable and disable audio components; and
- Search file metadata directly from Dropbox.