AuthO Launches Marketplace for Integration Partners

Auth0, an identity platform provider, today launched Auth0 Marketplace, a partner integrations catalog for consent management and identity proofing.

Through partner integrations with MyLife Digital, OneTrust, and others, AuthO users can obtain and maintain user consent records for collecting data with adherence to privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act. With partner integrations from Onfido, Vouched, ID DataWeb, Caisson, and others, AuthO users can verify user identities based on real-world factors, like biometrics, before granting access. Other integrations include Log Streaming from Splunk, Datadog, Microsoft Azure Event Grid, and Amazon EventBridge.

"Consent management, together with identity management, provide a powerful solution for the adherence to the many data privacy policies, like GDPR and CCPA, that continue to crop up and provide incredible hassles for companies," said Kevin Kiley, chief revenue officer at OneTrust, in a statement. "This issue and need will not go away. Being a premier launch partner in Auth0 Marketplace gives us visibility with Auth0's thousands of customers and provides them with an integral technology that is more important than ever with today's numerous privacy laws."

"We are excited to be part of the Auth0 Marketplace launch and have our solution serve as an integral component for Auth0 customers' identity architectures," said Rick Hofmann, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Onfido, in a statement. "As companies look to accelerate and scale their digital transformations, being able to remotely tie a user to their real, physical identity at onboarding and at other points along the customer journey is critical to reducing fraud and building customer trust. We look forward to servicing additional audiences via Auth0 Marketplace."

"Launching Auth0 Marketplace is a great milestone for the company and further highlights the demand for an extensible identity platform. Giving customers the power to fully adapt Auth0 to their needs widens their ability to build a secure, end-to-end holistic identity solution. Auth0 Marketplace partners represent the integrations that matter for identity," said Shiven Ramji, chief product officer at Auth0, in a statement. "Auth0 Marketplace will open the door to external innovation and make it easier for our customers to work with Auth0 as a true hub for identity management."