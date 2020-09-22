Cogito Integrates with Amazon Connect

Cogito, a provider of real-time emotional intelligence solutions, today announced its integration with Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' omnichannel cloud contact center service. Now, customer service teams using Amazon Connect can deploy Cogito's AI Coach, enabling streaming behavioral measurement and guidance.

"Organizations are seeking support to improve the consistency and effectiveness of customer touchpoints within their call centers," said Martin Pitkow, vice president of growth, channels, and partners at Cogito, in a statement. "The integration with Amazon Connect enables faster and simpler system configuration for organizations, helping more contact centers deploy empathy at scale. The combination of Amazon Connect's cloud infrastructure and Cogito's AI coaching system ensures all service representatives have the real-time emotional support they need on every call to more effectively engage customers. This new collaboration demonstrates how Cogito is further integrating within the call center ecosystem to more rapidly and broadly extend human augmentation into every interaction."