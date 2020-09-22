HubSpot Upgrades Sales Hub Enterprise

HubSpot today at its online Inbound user conference unveiled a major upgrade to its sales CRM Sales Hub Enterprise, which features custom objects, sophisticated sales reporting, advanced permissions, enhanced sales engagement, and configure-price-quote (CPQ) capabilities

"Today's legacy CRMs are well-known but not well-liked," said Lou Orfanos, general manager of Sales Hub at HubSpot, in a statement. "They're acquired, but not adopted. They're powerful, but painful to use. Too many sales leaders today are forced to settle for these bloated systems that create more work when they're supposed to be creating more wins. Sales Hub Enterprise is different. It has the ease of use HubSpot is known for, and with the host of new features we're adding today, it's now deeply powerful too. This is the new standard for enterprise software, and I'm proud that HubSpot is leading the way. Sales leaders deserve an enterprise CRM that their teams actually enjoy using. And with the revamped Sales Hub Enterprise, they can have it."

With the new additions announced today, Sales Hub Enterprise now offers the following: