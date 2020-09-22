-->
  • September 22, 2020

Mailchimp Launches Tools for SMBs

Mailchimp today launched a set of tools with artificial intelligence to help small businesses bring their storefronts online and grow and engage their customer bases. Mailchimp also rolled out enhanced e-commerce capabilities, including a customizable website builder and an integration with Stripe to accept global payments directly from Mailchimp websites.

This launch includes the following:

  • Stripe integration that allows SMBs to add Buy buttons to their websites to process payments with Stripe in 41 countries and more than 135 currencies;
  • Creative Assistant, which automatically builds design assets;
  • G-Suite Add-On with professional email addresses and Google's business tools;
  • Next Best Action Recommendation;
  • Subject line Helper, including real-time feedback on word count, character count, punctuation, and emoji use;
  • Personalized Product Recommendations;
  • Purchase Likelihood, which uses past purchase data to forecast which buyers are likely to be the most loyal and valuable customers;
  • Customer Journey Builder to visually create and automate unique, adaptable marketing journeys for customers; and
  • Unsplash Integration, allowing users to import stock photos from Unsplash into Mailchimp's Content Studio.

