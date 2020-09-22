Mailchimp Launches Tools for SMBs
Mailchimp today launched a set of tools with artificial intelligence to help small businesses bring their storefronts online and grow and engage their customer bases. Mailchimp also rolled out enhanced e-commerce capabilities, including a customizable website builder and an integration with Stripe to accept global payments directly from Mailchimp websites.
This launch includes the following:
- Stripe integration that allows SMBs to add Buy buttons to their websites to process payments with Stripe in 41 countries and more than 135 currencies;
- Creative Assistant, which automatically builds design assets;
- G-Suite Add-On with professional email addresses and Google's business tools;
- Next Best Action Recommendation;
- Subject line Helper, including real-time feedback on word count, character count, punctuation, and emoji use;
- Personalized Product Recommendations;
- Purchase Likelihood, which uses past purchase data to forecast which buyers are likely to be the most loyal and valuable customers;
- Customer Journey Builder to visually create and automate unique, adaptable marketing journeys for customers; and
- Unsplash Integration, allowing users to import stock photos from Unsplash into Mailchimp's Content Studio.