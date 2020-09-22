Vidyard Introduces HubSpot Video Reporting & Analytics Tools

Vidyard partnered with HubSpot to develop analytics and reporting functionality in HubSpot Video powered by Vidyard's online video platform.

The new capabilities enable HubSpot Video users to turn video views by website visitors into actionable insights for their marketing, sales, and service teams. Users can now drag and drop videos into HubSpot landing pages and email campaigns, generate video reporting, and enjoy a seamless user experience in HubSpot Video and Vidyard's premium online video platform services.

"Video is a vital communication tool in this hyper-connected, online environment when many buyers and sellers are working from home," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "To survive this rapid transformation, businesses must find impactful ways to make their customers feel connected, so communications must be more human. No tool does this better than video, while also driving real business results." "When we launched HubSpot Video in 2018, our goal was to make it easy for every salesperson, marketer, and support representative to create authentic, personalized videos," said Nicholas Holland, general manage of Marketing Hub at HubSpot, in a statement. "Now, as video becomes increasingly important in the remote-first world, we're excited to bring more powerful reporting tools to our customers, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that improve their customers' experience with video."

The updates to HubSpot Video, now in private beta with select HubSpot customers, allow users to do the following

Know exactly who is watching their videos with CRM view events to understand exactly which videos contacts are watching and when they're watching them and then use this information to drive marketing efforts; and

Understand the impact of video content using a new custom report builder for deeper insight into video performance and contact engagement.

In addition, HubSpot's refreshed drag-and-drop CMS lets users embed and customize videos on website pages, landing pages, and email marketing campaigns. Video thumbnails can be customized and video players can be tailored.

Also announced, customers of both HubSpot Video and Vidyard's premium online video platform services will get access to two-way synchronization between the two solutions.