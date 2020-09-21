MetaCX Announces Major Product Updates

MetaCX today announced a major product release that brings together capabilities for managing B2B customer relationships at scale.

These new capabilities build on early releases of MetaCX, helping companies transform how they sell, deliver, renew, and expand with one connected digital experience.

New MetaCX capabilities include the following

Shared Lifecycles, visualizing where you are, where you've been, and where you're going to help buyers anticipate what's next;

Notifications and Activity Feeds, alerting stakeholders on both sides of the relationship about important actions or changes (or the lack of actions) in the deal management, handoff, and ongoing customer lifecycle stages;

Coordinated Handoffs from the sales process to post-sales delivery and success;

Early Warning Alerts that track leading indicators of outcome achievement and trigger early warnings of retention risk by measuring critical actions and user behaviors, including product adoption and usage;

Visual Timelines that track the sequence of activities for each stage of the customer lifecycle;

Branded Moments, to celebrate shared achievements with prospects and customers;

Team Profiles, with customizable team profile cards that allow team members to share both practical and personal information with prospects and customers.