Evolve IP Integrates Business Messaging into Microsoft Teams

Evolve IP has launched a fully-integrated SMS/business messaging platform for its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution.

The short message service (SMS/MMS)/texting feature enables users to text anyone via their business phone numbers directly from within Microsoft Teams or via a Web browser. Since Evolve IP's Work Anywhere solutions, including Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, run natively on every device, employees can text from their business lines regardless if they are using personal or company-issued tablets, laptops, desktops, or mobile devices.

The integration further allows businesses to do the following:

Provide faster response times as text notifications are delivered in Microsoft Teams app;

Drive sales velocity with more client touchpoints and reporting for sales management;

Cut and paste official corporate communications in Teams and communicate updates to groups and individuals; and

Access the messaging app via a web-portal from tablets, smartphones, and in the event of MS Teams application issues.