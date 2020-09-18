Dynata Acquires CrowdLab

Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider, has acquired CrowdLab, a digital ethnography solution for capturing in-the-moment consumer opinions, attitudes and trends. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will expand Dynata's qualitative research capabilities within the Dynata Insights Platform, for both deep qualitative and broad quantitative research, from small pre-tasks to 4,000-participant diaries, three-day quick polls, to six-month communities and scripting-only to complete project management, in one platform.

"CrowdLab's unique ethnographic technology, powered by our more than 62 million consumers and business professionals, will enable us to deliver qualitative research capabilities at the scale and speed our clients need," said Tiama Hanson-Drury, executive vice president of product development at Dynata, in a statement. "Bringing that capability into our Dynata Insights Platform furthers our mission to create a single, all-in-one solution to turn insights into action at every step of the marketing continuum. Adding that capacity for qualitative research enhance our clients' ability to understand the new normal of consumer experience, then use it to engage with customers, driving new growth opportunities."

Founded in 2011, CrowdLab uses task-based requests to collect text, audio, video, and imagery to generate hundreds of customer moments.