Remarkety Introduces SMS Marketing Platform

Remarkety, a provider of marketing automation solutions, today introduced Remarkety SMS Marketing, which aims to enable ecommerce companies to create and deliver personalized, hyper-targeted SMS messages to customers.

Built on the same advanced technology that propels Remarkety's email marketing automation tools, the Remarkety SMS Marketing platform lets users send mass and trigger-based SMS messages or integrate SMS marketing with their email automation strategies to build targeted, cross-platform campaigns that span multiple touchpoints and channels.

"Today's consumers are on mobile devices more than ever, and SMS messages have an almost 100 percent open rate. Brands that can deliver relevant and timely SMS messages to their customers can foster loyalty and engagement and drive greater revenues," said Joel Presman, co-founder and general manager of Remarkety, in a statement. "In talking with thousands of our customers, we found there's serious demand for a solution that allows ecommerce companies to do SMS marketing the right way—targeted and providing delight to customers, not spamming them. So, we built that platform, and we're thrilled to give our customers another tool to add to their toolbox."

With the Remarkety SMS Marketing platform, ecommerce companies can do the following: