Adzooma Partners with Trustpilot

Adzooma today announced a partnership with review platform provider Trustpilot to bring together trusted customer reviews alongside heightened digital marketing activity.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Trustpilot, who have built such a prestigious and high-profile online brand," said Rob Wass, co-founder and CEO of Adzooma, in a statement. "Trustpilot shares our creative ethos, transparency, and desire to do things differently, helping to bring businesses and consumers closer together. This partnership brings even greater exposure for our clients' businesses, as we know that user reviews can be immensely beneficial to a company's online profile, its growth trajectory, and future success."

"We are delighted to collaborate with trusted partners, Adzooma. It's been remarkable to witness their growth journey, digital innovations, and new technologies, especially over the past year," said James Owen, partnerships manager at Trustpilot, in a statement. "Together, I believe we can create strong growth opportunities due to our deep understanding of the online market, along with our willingness to listen and respond to the ever-changing needs of the consumer, behavioural shifts, and demands. We look forward to working with Adzooma and what's to come."