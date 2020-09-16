Catchpoint to Acquire Webpagetest.org
Catchpoint, a provider of digital experience monitoring, is acquiring Webpagetest and Webpagetest.org, an open-source web performance testing software and service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal will result in the merging of Catchpoint's monitoring network infrastructure with the web performance testing capabilities of Webpagetest to create a web performance measurement and monitoring platform.
The Webpagetest.org service supports more than 1 million users per month and allows them to run instant tests and receive detailed audits of their web pages and web applications.
"Today, IT teams struggle to meet web and application performance expectations and keep pace with the demands and growth from digital transformation," said Patrick Meenan, engineering fellow at Catchpoint and founder of Webpagetest.org, in a statement. "By bringing together Catchpoint's renown command and control architecture and distributed footprint with Webpagetest web performance testing capabilities, IT teams will have the insight needed to monitor, detect, identify and resolve performance and availability issues quickly."
"This is some of the most exciting industry news I've heard in a while and a great step forward for the web performance community," said Hooman Beheshti, vice president of technology at Fastly, in a statement. "We are massive fans of both Catchpoint and Webpagetest and use both platforms in our monitoring practice. Combining the two will make our lives a lot easier and will save precious time in isolating and addressing challenges at scale."