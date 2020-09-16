Catchpoint to Acquire Webpagetest.org

Catchpoint, a provider of digital experience monitoring, is acquiring Webpagetest and Webpagetest.org, an open-source web performance testing software and service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will result in the merging of Catchpoint's monitoring network infrastructure with the web performance testing capabilities of Webpagetest to create a web performance measurement and monitoring platform.

The Webpagetest.org service supports more than 1 million users per month and allows them to run instant tests and receive detailed audits of their web pages and web applications.