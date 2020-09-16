yellowHEAD Launches SaaS Version of Its Alison Creative Insight Technology

yellowHEAD, a performance marketing company, today launched a cloud-based version of Alison, its ad creative insights platform, and a Competitive Intelligence feature that enables Alison to provide insights on the performance of creative within competitors' ad campaigns

Alison combines computer vision technology and machine learning to help advertisers understand which creative elements drive the best performance for ad campaigns across Facebook, Google, Snapchat, and other channels. By analyzing dozens of parameters from an advertisement's creative, such as characters, imagery, color, copy, sound and more, Alison enables advertisers to understand which elements work best based on full-funnel campaign metrics like click-through rates, conversions, cost-per-action, first-time-deposit rate, and overall ROI.

The feature set includes the following:

Element Identification: A combination of human intelligence and computer vision technology enables Alison to accurately identify unique creative elements such as characters, colors, music, text and much more.

Intelligent Recommendations: Alison delivers immediate and actionable recommendations on which creative elements to include in ad campaigns to achieve custom metrics based on placement, geography, and other factors.

Smart Creative Analysis: Advertisers can easily analyze the performance of ad creative and associated elements to gain detailed insights across thousands of ads and various placements and countries.

Full-Funnel Data: Alison shows advertisers how specific creative elements affect both upper- and lower-funnel KPIs, such as click-through rates, install conversions, cost per install, first-time-deposit rates, ROI and more.

Fatigue Detection: Advertisers can see how each creative performed weekly based on any KPI and identify when audiences tire of seeing specific ads by tracking campaign fatigue across channels and platforms.

The Competitive Intelligence reports use public data to shed light on the ad creative employed by competitors. Marketers can drill down to learn about competitors' ad creative, including worldwide impressions, formats, ad sizes, video length, platforms, countries and more

Ads created by Alison generated more than two times the return on investment than ads created through traditional means, according to yellowHEAD's data.