Keap Launches Easy Automation

Keap, a provider of sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today launched Easy Automation, available in Keap Grow and Keap Pro, to help companies automate tasks, like new lead and client follow up, appointment scheduling, and payment processing, with pre-built templates.

"In the past, automation has been too time-consuming for small business owners," said Keap's chief technology officer, Rajesh Bhatia, in a statement. "Easy Automation democratizes automation to the masses by removing a lot of the complexity. Now more entrepreneurs will have the freedom and time to focus on growth and delighting clients. This is the future of small business automation."

Some the most popular workflows small businesses are automating include the following:

Personalized follow-ups to new leads;

Appointment invites, scheduling, and follow-up;

Asking happy clients for reviews and referrals; and

Generating tasks in sales or fulfillment processes.