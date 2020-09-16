Alogent Partners with DeepTarget on Digital Engagements for Banks and Credit Unions

DeepTarget, a data mining and business intelligence provider for banks and credit unions, is partnering with Alogent, a provider of payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, and loan origination solutions, allowing users of Alogent's digital and mobile banking platform, NXT, to leverage DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to engage their customers with personalized messaging.

Alogent's end-to-end platform will now offer discoverable artificial intelligence-powered financial stories with DeepTarget's 3D StoryTeller. In addition to intrinsic predictive targeting, the DeepTarget DXP can also use Alogent's data analytics and visualization platform, AWARE, for relevancy-at-scale engagements based on trends and user behavior.