Alogent Partners with DeepTarget on Digital Engagements for Banks and Credit Unions
DeepTarget, a data mining and business intelligence provider for banks and credit unions, is partnering with Alogent, a provider of payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, and loan origination solutions, allowing users of Alogent's digital and mobile banking platform, NXT, to leverage DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to engage their customers with personalized messaging.
Alogent's end-to-end platform will now offer discoverable artificial intelligence-powered financial stories with DeepTarget's 3D StoryTeller. In addition to intrinsic predictive targeting, the DeepTarget DXP can also use Alogent's data analytics and visualization platform, AWARE, for relevancy-at-scale engagements based on trends and user behavior.
"NXT is focused on user experiences (UX) and offers easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces that enable full-featured interactions and cross-platform consistency," said Dede Wakefied, CEO of Alogent, in a statement. "This partnership enables us to address our common, fundamental goal of providing digital experiences that mimic in-branch interactions and to provide leapfrog-type innovation that increases institutional loyality through increased engagement and relevant marketing campaigns."
"With Alogent's innovative NXT platform and open integration capability, there was an immediate synergy for this partnership" said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget, in a statement. "The combination of our AI-powered engagement technology, with Alogent's single platform, uniform UX, and device-agnostic approach across native and web-based apps just makes so much sense. Plus, it is refreshing to see Alogent's focus on rapid implementation of their flexible and open NXT platform and the emphasis they are putting on cross-ecosystem consistent and relevant engagements."