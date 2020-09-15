VRTCAL Releases 2.0 SDKs with Support for VAST and Rewarded Video
VRTCAL today released version 2.0 of its latest mobile app software development kits for Android and iOS mobile devices with support for VAST and rewarded video.
The 2.0 SDKs add VAST and rewarded video capabilities to the VRTCAL platform that includes the VRTCAL marketplace, mediation, and cloud-based offerings. In addition, the new SDKs feature audio controls for video ads, AdMob adapters, Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) 2.0 compliance, and device data for user validation and engagement measurements.
"We are excited to offer app developers the ability to further simplify their ad stack," said VRTCAL's founder and president, Todd Wooten, in a statement. "VAST and rewarded video are two critical components of our ecosystem. VRTCAL's [supply-side platforms and software-as-a-service] platforms are being designed to encompass all types of mobile app advertising, moving app developers toward an efficient demand-path optimization model."
