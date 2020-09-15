VRTCAL Releases 2.0 SDKs with Support for VAST and Rewarded Video

VRTCAL today released version 2.0 of its latest mobile app software development kits for Android and iOS mobile devices with support for VAST and rewarded video.

The 2.0 SDKs add VAST and rewarded video capabilities to the VRTCAL platform that includes the VRTCAL marketplace, mediation, and cloud-based offerings. In addition, the new SDKs feature audio controls for video ads, AdMob adapters, Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) 2.0 compliance, and device data for user validation and engagement measurements.