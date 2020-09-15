Voximplant Launches Voximplant Kit for No-Code Contact Center Development
Voximplant, a cloud communications company, has transformed Voximplant Kit into an omnichannel cloud contact center solution.
Voximplant Kit helps companies customize and deploy omnichannel cloud contact centers in minutes with no-code programming, artificial intelligence, and out-of-the-box automation. It offers an interface for engaging customers anywhere with AI-powered conversational interactive voice response (IVR), messaging, and comprehensive skills-based omnichannel routing from voice and popular messenger apps.
"The current generation of contact center solutions lack the required features and flexibility to incorporate the latest AI-enhanced capabilities to meet shifting demands of today's business environment," said Alexey Aylarov, CEO of Voximplant, in a statement. "Worse still, those offerings require a high level of integration expertise and effort. In contrast, Voximplant Kit delivers a complete cost- and time-saving solution that can be deployed by a company's technical and non-technical departments in minutes."
Voximplant Kit includes the following:
- A drag-and-drop visual editor;
- Faster routing with smart queues;
- Advanced automation for 80 percent of routine calls with brand-matched human-like voice interactions;
- AI-powered voicebot and speech integrations with major providers like Google Cloud, IBM Watson, and Amazon Web Services;
- Speech synthesis support with more than 300 built-in synthesized voice options;
- Speech recognition engines covering more than 120 languages and regional dialects; and
- Advanced natural language understanding and bot interface with a built-in Google Dialogflow connector.