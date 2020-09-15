TVPage Launches Ambassador Storefronts on SAP App Center

TVPage, a company that powers virtual brand ambassador storefronts for e-commerce, has launched Ambassador Storefronts on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

TVPage's Ambassador Storefronts integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud to enable online stores powered by SAP technology to launch e-commerce virtual ambassador storefronts. Companies can sell online through personalized virtual storefronts using shoppable video, product collections, and live events.

The Ambassador Storefronts app empowers subject matter experts, in-store sales associates, influencers, and consumers to promote products to social audiences and sell online