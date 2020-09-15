TVPage Launches Ambassador Storefronts on SAP App Center
TVPage, a company that powers virtual brand ambassador storefronts for e-commerce, has launched Ambassador Storefronts on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
TVPage's Ambassador Storefronts integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud to enable online stores powered by SAP technology to launch e-commerce virtual ambassador storefronts. Companies can sell online through personalized virtual storefronts using shoppable video, product collections, and live events.
The Ambassador Storefronts app empowers subject matter experts, in-store sales associates, influencers, and consumers to promote products to social audiences and sell online
"The need for personalized shopping experiences online is growing, and the Ambassador Storefronts app by TVPag provides brands and retailers a new channel to connect with consumers in authentic ways," said Mark Osborn, vice president of strategy and operations for the consumer products industry at SAP, in a statement. "We congratulate TVPage on their successful graduation from the SAP.iO program and are happy to see their app offered on SAP App Center, making it available to all businesses running SAP Commerce Cloud. The app provides the opportunity for businesses to enable brand ambassadors, store associates, and salespeople to connect with consumers directly through existing online stores with the Ambassador Storefronts app by TVPage."
"Consumers today are looking for a specific outcome when purchasing products and hold brands they trust to an extremely high standard," said Allon Caidar, CEO and co-founder of TVPage, in a statement. "Our online storefront and purchasing technology empowers brands with a path to purchase that speaks to today's consumers, delivering high-value outcomes directly to consumers while increasing sales and customer loyalty and creating a top-notch customer experience."