Infoworks Extends DataFoundry Connectivity

Infoworks.io, a provider of enterprise data operations and orchestration systems, has updated its Infoworks DataFoundry with support for more than 190 source types.

"Our focus is enabling analytics agility and automating rote processes as much as possible," said Amar Arsikere, chief product officer, chief technology officer, and co-founder at Infoworks, in a statement. "This new data source connectivity expansion allows data practitioners to rapidly onboard data and get critical projects up and running. DataFoundry's automation and broad source connectivity frees up talent and time to make the best use of analytics, [artificial intelligence] and machine learning to further business objectives."

Infoworks customers can now use DataFoundry's automation to onboard data into the cloud from practically any data source DataFoundry now supports automated onboarding of data sources across on-premises, cloud applications, big data, NoSQL, mainframes, relational databases, data warehouses, structured and hierarchical files, and streaming data.