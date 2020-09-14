605 Expands Analytics and Attribution for Campaign Measurement
605, a television measurement and analytics company, has partnered with Catalina, PlaceIQ, and Polk Automotive Solutions by IHS Markit to bring together ad exposure and content viewership with consumer behavior and business outcomes through 605's Impact ad Platform TV measurement and attribution solutions.
These data partnerships will also provide insights regarding ad spend. When this data is combined with 605's viewership data across 21 million households covering 210 U.S. markets, these partnerships will enable access to deeper insights about strategic target audiences and allow marketers, advertisers and programmers to measure the true ROI of advertising campaigns across linear television, streaming, and on demand.
"605 is committed to providing marketers, advertisers, and programmers with the most complete, aggregated, de-identified audience data with the best analytic tools for insights, measurement, and attribution of TV and cross-screen campaigns. Our ability to deterministically match audience data with TV viewership on a census-level scale, partnered with the capabilities of fellow industry leaders in the data and analytics space, helps facilitate improved outcomes," said Kristin Dolan, 605's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Catalina, PlaceIQ, and IHS Markit are outstanding partners who share our demonstrated commitment to faster and deeper insights, more effective outcomes, and a more sophisticated approach to measurement and attribution."
"As a big believer in the importance of closed-loop measurement for brands and retailers, Catalina is proud to partner with 605 as a like-minded company focused on identifying and delivering the most impactful audiences and measurable results," said Brian Dunphy, Catalina's senior vice president of channel sales, strategic partnerships, and business development, in a statement. "605 has been advancing the TV industry's standard of measurement, and we are thrilled to contribute Catalina shopper intelligence data and insights to this effort."
"Being trusted as the location data provider to 605's audience targeting and measurement dataset is a testament not only to our shared data standards but our united strategic focus of finding innovative ways to deliver value to our clients," said Brian Bradtke, vice president of partner development at PlaceIQ, in a statement. "We are happy to join 605 and other esteemed leaders at the forefront of the shift toward newer, more granular viewership and measurement solutions."
