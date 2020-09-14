605 Expands Analytics and Attribution for Campaign Measurement

605, a television measurement and analytics company, has partnered with Catalina, PlaceIQ, and Polk Automotive Solutions by IHS Markit to bring together ad exposure and content viewership with consumer behavior and business outcomes through 605's Impact ad Platform TV measurement and attribution solutions.

These data partnerships will also provide insights regarding ad spend. When this data is combined with 605's viewership data across 21 million households covering 210 U.S. markets, these partnerships will enable access to deeper insights about strategic target audiences and allow marketers, advertisers and programmers to measure the true ROI of advertising campaigns across linear television, streaming, and on demand.