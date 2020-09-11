Campaign Monitor Adds Features to Email Marketing Solution

Campaign Monitor, a provider of email marketing software, has added unsubscribe surveys, smart campaign tagging, and layout templates to its platform.

"We are continually listening to customer feedback and introducing new features that empower our customers to create smart, best-in-class email campaigns," said Kalyn New, director of product marketing at Campaign Monitor, in a statement. "For example, on average, 0.15 percent of our customers' subscribers unsubscribe per month. This is an expected behavior but can leave marketers feeling helpless to this change. With the unsubscribe survey tool, our customers can quickly learn the reasons behind the unsubscribes, allowing them to adjust their strategy to retain a greater portion of their subscribers."

Campaign Monitor's newest features include the following:

Unsubscribe Survey, allowing marketers to add surveys when recipients unsubscribe from their email;

Campaign Tags for filtering and searching for drafted and sent campaigns; and

Layout Templates, available via a drag-and-drop builder. Placeholder text used in these templates outlines best practice guidelines for crafting effective email.