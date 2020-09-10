Valassis Launches Illumis Marketing Platform

Valassis, a Vericast business that provides marketing technology and consumer engagement, today introduced Illumis, a marketing platform to help marketers tie insights-led strategies to high-performing consumer engagement.

Using intelligence from the Valassis Consumer Graph, the company architected Illumis with multiple technologies on a single platform that unifies disparate marketing tools for creating campaigns.

Illumis features the following:

Intelligence for marketers to discover new high-value markets, targets, and ways to reach consumers;

High- impact reach to identify media best suited for each audience and to act on that intelligence in channels and moments that best motivate purchases; and

Optimized results, continuously improving to deliver moments of discovery for consumers and growth for marketers.