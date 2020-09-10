Valassis Launches Illumis Marketing Platform
Valassis, a Vericast business that provides marketing technology and consumer engagement, today introduced Illumis, a marketing platform to help marketers tie insights-led strategies to high-performing consumer engagement.
Using intelligence from the Valassis Consumer Graph, the company architected Illumis with multiple technologies on a single platform that unifies disparate marketing tools for creating campaigns.
Illumis features the following:
- Intelligence for marketers to discover new high-value markets, targets, and ways to reach consumers;
- High- impact reach to identify media best suited for each audience and to act on that intelligence in channels and moments that best motivate purchases; and
- Optimized results, continuously improving to deliver moments of discovery for consumers and growth for marketers.
"Illumis uses the industry's smartest technology and unique insights to illuminate new opportunities for marketers to drive results in a unified platform that simplifies the unnecessary complexity and cost of marketing technologies," said Cali Tran, president and chief commercial officer at Vericast, in a statement. "Predicting intent and motivating consumers across multiple media channels are Valassis'core strengths, and our clients depend on our advanced marketing solutions as they adjust their strategies and budgets to manage back to growth. We take their trust in us seriously and are proud to do our part in rebuilding our economy by enabling consumer savings and client revenue growth through our technology, marketing, data science, and amazing client teams."