Creatio Adds 7 Apps and Templates on Creatio Marketplace
Creatio, a provider of low-code platform for process management and CRM, has added seven solutions to the Creatio Marketplace, helping users automate everyday tasks and integrate Creatio with popular systems.
The seven applications are the following:
- Loginom Analytics Platform connector for Creatio -- An advanced connector that allows users to upload data from Creatio for further analytical processing. This includes a visual builder to configure all analysis processes, including integration, data preparation, modeling, and visualization.
- Loginom Tableau connector for Creatio -- a connector that allows users to download data from Creatio, process it in Loginom, and export it directly in Tableau format.
- HubSpot integration for Creatio -- a connector that aligns communication between marketing and sales, reducing lag time in lead handoffs and providing stronger metrics to measure campaign success.
- Canada Post Address Complete connector for Creatio -- a connector that allows users to search for addresses in Canada directly from the address page in Creatio.
- Mass updating for Creatio -- a turnkey solution that enables users to bulk update column values for any records
- Expense management for Creatio -- an add-on that allows users to automate expense reporting with built-in expense approval and expense settlement process workflows.
- Account type from Prospect to Customer -- a template sales managers can use to change account types from prospect to customer during the customer journey.