Astute Acquires Socialbakers

Astute, a customer engagement and voice of the customer platform provider, has acquired Socialbakers, a social media marketing platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will help companies manage research, content, engagement, social listening, and customer feedback in a single software-as-a-service platform.

"The lines between customer care, customer experience, and marketing have become increasingly blurred, presenting real challenges for companies," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Astute, in a statement. "Combining the market-leading social media marketing capabilities of Socialbakers with Astute's engagement suite not only helps our customers tackle this challenge more effectively, but also marks a major milestone along Astute's journey toward becoming the end-to-end customer engagement platform that the chief customer officer needs to succeed." "Consumer demand for outstanding omnichannel customer experience means brands are looking for a unified platform to manage the customer journey across all touchpoints," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, in a statement. "We are very excited to be joining with Astute to provide brands with an integrated customer experience platform, enabling them to deliver a best-in-class experience across the entire omnichannel customer journey. Today, many brands are already leveraging both of the Socialbakers and Astute platforms, and we are looking forward to expanding our combined offering to brands and businesses around the world."

The Socialbakers acquisition is Astute's second in the past two months. The company in July acquired iPerceptions, which specializes in collecting and analyzing voice of the customer data.