Phunware Adds Mobile Loyalty Solutions for MaaS
Phunware, a provider of enterprise cloud platforms for mobile marketing, launched enhanced mobile loyalty and engagement features for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) customers worldwide.
Key features of Phunware's MaaS Mobile Loyalty Solutions include the following:
- Leaderboards - Add gamification to any mobile application by allowing app users to earn reward points and toggle between state and national results, as well as filtering options for reviewing results by day, week or all-time;
- Apple iMessage Stickers - Apple app users can open their Messages app and search the Messages App Store for custom stickers. Once installed, users can then drag these stickers on top of text messages and rotate and scale them before placing them wherever desired.
- Facebook Instagram Integration - Display Facebook Instagram posts within mobile apps.
- Twitter Image and Video Integration - Add support for Twitter images and videos that are included in tweets.
- Event and Content Filters - so users can look up and register for upcoming live stream video events and add them to their calendars.
- Archive Tabs with Past Events - View past content and events, including past live stream videos previously completed and archived.
- Externalized Rewards - Control app rewards through Phunware's Application Program Interface (API), so users can add new rewards dynamically without application updates.
- Advanced Analytics - Track every screen and action in applications, so as new features are released, there are updates to the screens and events tracked within MaaS Analytics.
- Deferred Deep Links - Allow unauthenticated app users to get taken to login screens before deep linking to appropriate screens for successful logins.
- Push Notification Segmentation - Send push notifications to users in specific time zones, states, or ZIP codes.
"We are extremely proud of our ability to take customers from idea to scale on mobile in a matter of months" said Luan Dang, chief technology officer and co-founder of Phunware, in a statement. "These new loyalty solutions on MaaS have been instrumental to enhanced mobile user activation and engagement for all of our customers, and we are especially thankful to have launched and proven our new technology across several million app users core to the two-party constituencies of the democratic process for the pending election of the president of the United States nationally."