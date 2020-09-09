CSI Partners with Revation Systems for LinkLive Banking

Computer Services Inc. (CSI), a provider of technology to the financial services industry, has partnered with Revation Systems to offer community banks LinkLive Banking, a cloud-based digital communications platform.

LinkLive Banking offers digital messaging, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, voice and video communications, secure desktop sharing, encrypted email, and service chatbots with keyword recognition. The software also uses AI to provide fast, automated answers to common questions and requests.