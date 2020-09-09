CSI Partners with Revation Systems for LinkLive Banking
Computer Services Inc. (CSI), a provider of technology to the financial services industry, has partnered with Revation Systems to offer community banks LinkLive Banking, a cloud-based digital communications platform.
LinkLive Banking offers digital messaging, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, voice and video communications, secure desktop sharing, encrypted email, and service chatbots with keyword recognition. The software also uses AI to provide fast, automated answers to common questions and requests.
"Given the remote work demands of COVID-19, LinkLive Banking empowers our banks to provide a world-class customer experience while taking precautions to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers," said Giovanni Mastronardi, CSI's group president of enterprise banking, in a statement. "Together with Revation Systems, we're providing the innovative technology necessary to increase customer satisfaction and reduce friction in the customer journey."
"Before the pandemic, adopting video banking technology to improve digital customer service was merely a long-term goal for most banks. COVID-19 has significantly altered the way consumers communicate with their banks, making video banking now an urgent priority for institutions to deploy," said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems, in a statement. "As video banking becomes the new normal, banks must also prioritize the security of the technology they select. By reducing operating costs with an all-in-one full digital customer service solution in the cloud, LinkLive Banking offers immense benefits to both financial institutions and consumers."