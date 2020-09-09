Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink Connect with Shopify
TransPerfect's Translations.com, a provider of language and technology solutions, has launched a GlobalLink Connect integration with Shopify, allowing users to create translation requests within Shopify's admin panel and take advantage of GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management without leaving the Shopify platform.
Furthermore, when the integrated GlobalLink Connect and Shopify solution is combined with GlobalLink AI, Shopify users can cut costs and time-to-market even further while still maintaining quality standards.
GlobalLink Connect supports the following content types within the Shopify ecosystem:
- Online Store theme, store article, store blog, and store page;
- Product and product variant;
- Shop and shop policy;
- Delivery method definition;
- Payment gateway;
- Email and SMS template;
- Product option; and
- Collection, Metafield, and link.
"TransPerfect continues to invest heavily in creating, supporting, and optimizing integrations between GlobalLink Connect and the technologies our customers are using. Our new GlobalLink Connect integration for Shopify will enable the management of multilingual content through a single user interface, simplifying the process of publishing global content," said Phil Shawe, president and CEO of TransPerfect, in a statement.
