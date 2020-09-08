TerminusDB Launches TerminusHub
TerminusDB today launched TerminusHub, an open-source distributed data collaboration platform.
With TerminusHub, users can clone all of Wikipedia to their local machines in less than two minutes and then collaboratively integrate it with another data source to see the links and connections.
"We live in the age of data. Everywhere we look, big data rules our lives. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and the other internet giants have too much control. TerminusHub is arming the rebels with advanced data management tools," said Kevin Feeney, CEO of TerminusDB, in a statement.